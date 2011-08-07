GETTING DEFENSIVE: Blue Raiders score twice in first half, overcome mistakes to beat Palmyra in key conference matchup

Published Date Written by Larry Etter

Photo by Bill Darrah -- The Middletown line surge allows quarterback Chase Snavely in for the Blue Raiders' first touchdown on Friday Oct. 7.

With the home fans chanting “DE-FENSE, DE-FENSE” and the game on the line, the Middletown Blue Raider defenders gave their fans what they wanted on Friday night.



By stopping four fourth-quarter Palmyra drives, the Raiders were able to hang on for a tense 14-10 victory over the Cougars in a key Mid-Penn Capital Division showdown at packed War Memorial Field Stadium.



The much-anticipated battle for the top spot in the division turned out to be a classic. With both teams coming into the game with identical 5-0 records, coaches, players and fans were expecting nothing less.



The Blue Raiders committed many mistakes and probably made the outcome much closer than it should have been. Flagged for 10 penalties, including three personal fouls, and victimized by a pair of lost fumbles, the Raiders hurt themselves a number of times by missing out on several opportunities that should have led to more scoring. Those errors allowed the Cougars to stay in the game right up to the final horn.



Things got interesting right away when Palmyra’s Alon Rhette returned the game’s opening kickoff 58 yards to the Middletown 24. But, after the Cougars reached the 9 yard line, the Middletown defense held and Palmyra had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Griffin Weidler.



Middletown’s highly rated offense took the field at the 34 following the kickoff and went to work against Palmyra’s defense that was ranked as one of the area’s best.



Ethan Newton, Tommy Staker, Griffen Radabaugh, Trey Michal, Brendan Douglass and Malik Noon paved the way up front for runners Jaelen Thompson and Brady Fox as the Raiders moved down the field. A key play of the drive was a 17-yard pass connection from Chase Snavely to Tre Leach on fourth and 11. Four plays later, Snavely scored on a 1-yard sneak. Donovan Brady’s kick gave the Raiders a 7-3 lead with 4:34 left in the first quarter.

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Ethan Newton goes in for a tackle



Three plays into Palmyra’s ensuing drive, linebacker Laron Woody recovered a fumble by Rhette at the Middletown 47. A pair of runs by Thompson — which officially put him over the career mark of 3,000 yards — and then another 17-yard connection from Snavely to Leach, and a carry by Fox moved the ball to the Palmyra 24. A catch and run by Thompson and a Cougar penalty put the Raiders on the doorstep of the visitors’ goal line as the first quarter came to an end.



But, rather than padding their lead, the Raiders shot themselves in the foot with a series of mistakes. A pair of false starts plus a personal foul penalty moved the ball back to the 25 and essentially took away the scoring threat. A pair of incomplete passes on third and fourth downs had the home team come away empty.



But the Middletown defense made amends by stopping the Cougars at the 38 after Palmyra had earned one first down. Led by Blake Jacoby, Hunter Landis, Bob Graham, Haden Landis, Tristan Maxwell and Jonah McCoy, the Raiders forced a Palmyra punt. Corbin Stetler’s pressure on punter Hunter Dorn caused an errant kick that went just 19 yards and the Middletown offense was set up at its own 43 with 7:33 left in the first half.



And it took the Blue Raiders just one play to add to their lead. Thompson darted through a gap on the right side and kept his balance on two attempted tackles as he found ample running room. Getting a great downfield block from Noon, Thompson went the distance on his 57-yard touchdown sprint. With the 14-3 lead, the Middletown side was breathing a little easier. But, unfortunately, the euphoria did not last long.

Starting at the 31 following the kickoff return, Palmyra caught the Raiders in a run blitz and Rhette took off on a 69-yard touchdown run that quickly pulled the visitors to within 14-10 with just less than seven minutes on the first-half clock. Little did anyone know at that point that the score would hold up throughout the remainder of the game.



The Blue Raiders had another chance to score on their following drive, however. Starting deep in their own territory after the kickoff, the Raiders ran five straight times, reaching the 32. On third and 4, junior wide receiver Ryan Hughes made a great catch for 30 yards and a first down at the Palmyra 38.

But, two plays later, the hard-hitting Palmyra defense recovered a fumble at the 27 to stop the march. After the Raider defense made another successful stand, the Middletown offense got the ball back with 48 seconds left. Stetler’s run of 37 yards to midfield ended the first half.



The Blue Raiders opened up the second half with another promising drive, but, like the others, the march ran out of downs at the Palmyra 30. A pair of Middletown penalties aided Palmyra’s drive that reached the Middletown 22 in seven plays. But key back-to-back stops by middle linebacker Hunter Landis brought up a fourth and 10 and a short pass from Peter Robinson to Carl Reigle came up short of a first down.



With the ball again in their hands, the Raiders picked up a huge play when Snavely and Tyreer Mills hooked up for a 49-yard gain to the Palmyra 25. Thompson’s run to the 20 on the final play of the third quarter had the home team in scoring position yet again. But, once again the Raiders were denied. A missed connection on a fourth down pass attempt stopped the drive in its tracks.



With 11:19 left in the game, Palmyra tried to turn the defensive stop into a possible game-winning offensive drive. After the guest team picked up one first down, Rhette was held to just one yard on two carries and a motion penalty brought up a third and 14 from the 32.

Maxwell broke up Peterson’s pass and forced the Cougars to punt that was partially blocked by Stetler. Taking over at the Palmyra 40 the Raiders got a big lift when Fox broke free on a 32-yard run to the 8 yard line. But, once again, the tough Palmyra defense turned the Raiders away with its second fumble recovery of the game.



With 8:11 left, the Cougars were back on offense at their own 10 yard line. But this Middletown defense was not going to give in to Palmyra’s pressure. Rhette was held to just 3 yards on two carries and McCoy came up big with a key pass breakup on third and 7. But it was like déjà vu all over again as the Raiders could not capitalize on good field position. After a penalty, the Raiders went for a first down on fourth-and-3 at the 35 and came up short.



As the tension filled the air inside the stadium the Cougars were back on offense with 5:33 left. After Palmyra gained one first down, the Middletown defense once again showed its muscle. On third and 7 McCoy, on a corner blitz, dropped Rhette for a 6-yard loss. One play later Woody and Graham stopped Peterson well short of a first down and the Raiders took over at midfield with 3:28 on the clock. A block in the back call against the Raiders wiped out a first down and had the Middletown squad facing a 4th and 9 two plays later.



Lined up in punt formation, the Raiders gambled on a run by Leach. But, according to the spot, he came up just short on the fake and the Cougars’ offense was back on the field facing one more try for a rally. Out of timeouts Palmyra had just 1:35 to work with.

A holding call against the Cougars set them back on their own 27 facing a first and 24 with time winding down. After picking up 15 yards on two passes Peterson lost four yards on a fumbled snap and a final pass under pressure fell incomplete with just 3 seconds left in the game.

NEXT UP:

Middletown visits Camp Hill (4-2 overall, 1-2 in the Mid-Penn Capital) at 7 p.m. Friday.