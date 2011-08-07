2016 Middletown Area High School Homecoming Court

Published Date
Joseph Brady
Parent Name: Margaret Brady
School Activities/Involvement: Link Crew, Key Club, captain of the golf team, varsity baseball, American Legion baseball, altar server, hospital volunteer.
Hobbies/Interests: Scuba certified, fishing, mountain biking.
Favorite Thing about MAHS: The staff is amazing and the new school is breathtaking!
Plans after MAHS: To attend Shippensburg University.
Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: It was an honor to be selected for the Homecoming Court.
Riley Elhajj
Parent Names: Tony and Lisa Elhajj; Andrea Elhajj
School Activities/Involvement: varsity field hockey captain, 2017 class secretary, Mini-THON chairman, Key Club secretary and Link Crew member.
Hobbies/Interests: Sports, hanging out with my family (especially Mimi), and hanging out with my friends.
Favorite Thing about MAHS: How much pride we take in our school — especially sports. Also how everybody knows everybody and how close we are as a community.
Plans after MAHS: Attend a four-year college to major in elementary education and minor in special education.
Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: I’m very honored and thankful that I am able to have this once-in-a-lifetime experience with all of my friends.
Ian Guckavan
Parent Names: Barbra Guckavan
School Activities/Involvement: varsity soccer, Link Crew, Ski Club.
Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, skiing, club soccer, swimming, boating, fishing, hiking
Favorite Thing about MAHS: Being a part of the first graduating class out of the new high school.
Plans after MAHS: Attend a four-year college.
Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: It was a privilege to be selected by my classmates.
Bianca Hazel Jasper
Parent Names: Maurice and Tonya Jasper
School Activities/Involvement: soccer, basketball, Link Crew, Little Dribblers coach, Raider Connection coach, mascot, and intern at Reid and Fink and will be interning at Pinnacle Health in the spring.
Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy playing basketball, the piano and guitar.
Favorite Thing about MAHS: The staff not only doing their jobs as teachers, but they also support their students in other areas — such as athletics, band, chorus, art and other activities outside of school. They are open to talk to and are great people.
Plans after MAHS: Attend Cal U to further my education on a basketball scholarship. I plan to major in pre-med biology.
Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: It is a privilege to be nominated by my peers to represent the Class of 2017. I am thankful to represent Middletown Area High School on the Homecoming Court because I will not only be remembered for my athletics and academics but also by my school spirit while attending Middletown Area High School.
Jessica Knisely
Parent Names: Shirley Knisely, Edward Knisely
School Activities/Involvement: varsity soccer captain, track and field, Mini THON Chair, National Honor Society member, 2017 class treasurer, Link Crew member, Key Club treasurer.
Hobbies/Interests: Outside of school, I hold a job at HMS Host, attend youth group, and enjoy sailing.
Favorite Thing about MAHS: My favorite thing about MAHS is the enthusiasm and friendliness of the students and staff.
Plans after MAHS: After graduation, I plan on pursuing my master’s degree in occupational therapy.
Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: Being selected for the 2016 Homecoming Court to represent Middletown Area High School is truly an honor.
Luke Mrakovich
Parent Names: Rodney Mrakovich and Erika Reigner
School Activities/Involvement: TV Production, Link Crew, basketball captain
Hobbies/Interests: Being around my friends and playing basketball
Favorite Thing about MAHS: The new school.
Plans after MAHS: Joining the United States Marine Corps.
Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: Blessed.
Sierra Smith
Parent Names: Susan Sharp
School Activities/Involvement: senior class president, TV Production, Yearbook, field hockey.
Hobbies/Interests: Hanging out with my friends; going to sporting events
Favorite Thing about MAHS: Being with my class everyday and cherishing these moments before they end.
Plans after MAHS: Attend a four-year college and major in early childhood special education.
Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: Very blessed that I get to experience this great opportunity.
Logan Stoltzfus
Parent Names: Doug and Tara Stoltzfus
School Activities/Involvement: wrestling team.
Hobbies/Interests: Like to wrestle, fish, hunt and buy shoes.
Favorite Thing about MAHS: The new wrestling room and weight room. I also like that we have air conditioning now.
Plans after MAHS: To continue my wrestling career and academic studies at a four-year school.
Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: It is an honor to be selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court. Thank you, and let’s go Raiders!
Braedon Thomas
Parent Names: Nikki and Rick Thomas Jr.
School Activities/Involvement: basketball, Yearbook, TV Production
Hobbies/Interests: Listening to music, playing basketball with friends.
Favorite Thing about MAHS: Senior year in the new school and attending sporting events.
Plans after MAHS: Plan to attend Millersville University.
Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: I feel excited to be a part of this Middletown tradition.
Riley Christine Zimmerman
Parent Names: Susan Veigle and Anthony Zimmerman
School Activities/Involvement: I am involved in volleyball, Link Crew, Pride Club, and intern at Fink Elementary School.
Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy spending time with family and friends, going to the movies, and eating out at fine restaurants.
Favorite Thing about MAHS: The memories created and shared with great friends.
Plans after MAHS: After graduation, I plan to get my bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: I am thankful to being selected by my fellow classmates to be on the Homecoming Court. I am proud to be a part of the Class of 2017.
This has been a great experience that I will never forget!